Renters can apply for state assistance

Renters struggling to make their monthly payments are now submitting applications for assistance from the state.

Governor Mills announced a new program yesterday to help cover the cost of rent.

It's for those who cannot afford to pay due to circumstances related to the pandemic.

The program is not for those in subsidized housing.

Staff at Downeast Community Partners are encouraging anyone in this situation to reach out - regardless if they've needed assistance before.

"Maybe you've never had any of these programs before or weren't even aware of them because you were self-sufficient, when it comes to what's going on in our nation right now we need all the help we can get. So, if we can help somebody with their rent that's exactly what we wanna do," says Lee Hardison with Downeast Community Partners.

They also encourage landlords who may have tenants needing assistance to reach out.

You can find an application and more information at mainehousing.org.

Staff also encourage people to apply for heating assistance.