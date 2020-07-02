Renewable energy company proposes solar project in Central Maine

Local landowners and a renewable energy company based in Boston are proposing a 700-acre solar energy project in Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township.

Three Corners Solar wants to invest $190 million in the development. Both the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Environment must approve the solar energy project before it moves forward.

Three Corners Solar has pledged funds to a local college, a community land trust, and to community groups, if the project is approved.