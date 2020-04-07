Renewable energy company offering grants to organizations that serve people in Washington County

A renewable energy company is offering grants to organizations that serve people in Washington County.

The money will support public health, economic development, environmental sustainability, and education.

Apex Clean Energy announced the new Downeast Wind Community Grant Program.

It's part of an initiative to grow a stronger relationship with people who live in the town of Columbia and other areas.

That's where the company will be installing wind turbines in the coming years.

If your group would like to apply, visit downeastwindfarm.com/grant

