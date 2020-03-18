Remote coronavirus testing site to open in Bass Park

Northern Light Health is getting ready to open its drive-up clinic to test for the coronavirus in Bass Park.

The clinic will be open at 9:30 Friday morning.

Anyone wishing to get tested must have a referral from their health care provider.

Once the healthcare provider places an order for the test, the patient then needs to call and register before going to the drive-up site.

“It is our plan to have the site open from at least 9 am to 3 pm daily,” James Jarvis, MD at Northern Light Health said. “We may expand those hours depending on community need. The actual procedure itself, it takes mere seconds. But again, I wanna make sure people understand this is not a place for people just to show up. They need to have been screened already so that we can make sure we are testing the right people.”

Northern Light says folks should consider the Bass Park facility to be the same as any other lab site.

