Remembering the VW Beetle Bug

"Once you have a bug, you'll always want a bug."

It's the end of the road for Volkswagen's famous "Beetle-Bug.

"My first car was an old '72 blue bug, and I just love them. I have always driven a Volkswagen."

The company has stopped making them.

"My first car was an old '72 blue bug, and I just love them. I have always driven a Volkswagen."

That was Merry Burton, who has been buggy over VW bugs for as long as she can remember.

"I have them in my heart."

We also met up with a collector who has five bugs and says they aren't like any other car.

"A lot of people that collect around my age remember Herbie the Love Bug, and something sparked those happy childhood memories, and so when you drive one, they just make you happy."

All five bugs have names and he says, a personality of their own.

He is known around town as the Beetle Guy.

"Making people happy. Every time I drive by, they are either doing the "slug-bug" thing or just pointing and smiling."

NATS

"People always ask me, where is the engine? Is it in the front? Is it in the back? And I say, well the engine is in the front, but the heart is still in the same place."

So while new "Beetle-Bugs" won't be rolling off the assembly line anymore, you can still find the classics bee-bopping around.

"I think that now that they aren't producing them, it is going to spark an interest in a couple of years from now, people will be like, man I miss seeing those things."

