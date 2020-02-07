Remember to never overexert while shoveling

Winter in Maine, at times, can be very strenuous on the body.

Shoveling snow is a great example.

It can be a problem for some folks, especially if you have heart disease or high blood pressure.

Follow your doctor's guidelines in those situations.

"We never want to go from a sedentary lifestyle to exerting ourselves without first building up. So, shoveling snow is one of those classic symptoms where maybe you're not doing a lot of stuff week in and week out, then you go outside and shoveling snow is a pretty good workout. If your body is not able to handle that, then parts of your body could start shutting down, ways like, you can have a heart attack," said Dr. Michael Melia, Chief of Emergency Medicine, Northern Light EMMC

It might be a good idea to stretch a little before starting, too.

Also, push the snow instead of lifting - and take lighter loads.