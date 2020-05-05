Relay for Life cancels in-person events, moves online with 'Hope for Home'

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Relay for Life to cancel in-person events across the country this year.

However, it's not stopping them from hosting an online gathering to honor survivors and remember those lost to cancer.

What's now being called 'Hope from Home' allows people to continue to join in the fight against this disease.

It's on Sunday, June 7th - the same day the walk was supposed to take place.

On that day, just log into Facebook to see photos, stories, videos, and more.

Donations are being accepted that'll go towards cancer research.

Participants should register for their local event at http://RelayForLife.org and then on June 7 join the activities at https://bit.ly/RelayHopeFromHome.