Relative gives update on injured victim in Machias shooting

63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti is in custody for killing three people and injuring another.

Jail records show last Friday, January 31st, Bonfanti was arrested for OUI.

He bailed out of jail the next day and was expected to appear in court in March.

Now, he's going to make his inital appearance Wednesday in Calais charged with murder.

Police have not identified the fourth injured victim but family members of the woman shot spoke to TV5.

Sharon Beal, says she is the sister-in-law of the victim.

Three people were shot and killed on in Machias and Jonesboro on Monday. Police say Thomas Bonfanti was the shooter and took the lives of Jennifer Bryant Flynn, Samuel Powers and Shawn Currey. He allegedly also shot another female victim who has not yet been identified police but members of her family spoke with us about her condition.

"She has two bullets lodged in her. We visited her yesterday in the hospital. She was stabilized and we were able to talk and pray with her and she did flutter her eyes but she was in an induced coma," said Beal.

They say she will need facial reconstruction surgery and are hopeful she will pull through this.

"We have no idea. I think there's a good chance she will but we don't know how she will be afterwards," she said.

She says about rumors of drugs use, "As far to my knowledge she was not doing any drugs at the time."

And her feelings about Bonfanti, "All I can say is I forgive him. I forgive him and he definitely needs to have a touch from God. He needs to have the lord in his and I think many people in Washington County need the same thing because."

We spoke to community members who say drugs and crime are a problem there.

"I think anything can happen in this point it's just becoming more and more common," said Kristina Earle, a Machias resident.

"My family all died of guns. It's scary," said Frances Socabasin, also a Machias resident.

"10 years ago, no way. But it's almost become the norm. I have kids. I don't want them growing up in that. But, there is more good than bad," said Earle.

Bonfanti is being held at the Washington County Jail.

