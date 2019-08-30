Registration open for annual Beth C. Wright Ride for Life

The annual Beth C. Wright Ride for Life returns for another year.

Registration has opened for bikers to take part in the ride on September 7th at Surry Elementary School.

Riders can choose from rides ranging from twenty to one hundred miles around Newbury Neck and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

All money raised supports the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

The goal this year is to raise $25,000.00 for that cause.

"This is a great fundraiser. It has been going on for fifteen years. We are expecting anywhere from 50 to 75 riders. Many of these riders ride every year."

"Everybody is affected by cancer and just making sure that everyone is getting the treatment that they can get and if they can't afford it there are resources like the Beth Wright Center that can help with that."

To sign up or learn more go to bethwrightcancercenter.org.

