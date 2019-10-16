Registration open for Waterville's Parade of Lights

Don't look now, but Christmas is right around the corner.

Registration is now open for Waterville's biggest holiday celebration, the Parade of Lights.

Thousands come to the event every year.

This is the third year that the Children's Discovery Museum is putting on the event.

"We want this to be a really exciting, wonderful event for families," said Amarinda Keys, executive director of the Children's Discovery Museum. "There's a lot, a lot of people that come out. So the more lights, the better is what we say. We really want spectacular floats, so definitely get your creative juices flowing in thinking about how to decorate these."

If you'd like to register, contact the Children's Discovery Museum or visit Kringleville.org.

Registration closes November 15th.