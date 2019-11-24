Registration open for 8th annual Santa 5K run/walk in Ellsworth

This family friendly, fun-filled festive 5K Run/Walk will take place at the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School at 20 Forrest Avenue in Ellsworth on Sunday, December 1.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to embrace the season and dress up in their choice of a winter or holiday costume take part in the 5K Run/Walk Race.

After the race participants will enjoy hot cocoa and sugar cookies.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth to support them in their efforts to help area residents that have been affected by cancer.

For more information or to obtain a pledge form, you can visit www.bethwrightcancercenter.org and click on the Santa Run/Walk slide.

You can also pick them up at Cadillac Mountain Sports, the Down East Family YMCA and CrossFit.

For more info contact Robin Clark at 207-812-8148 or email: spikec123@roadrunner.com.

