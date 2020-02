Registration is open for the 54th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

This year's race will take place on Saturday, April 18th.

The rite of spring usually draws around 800 paddlers.

Bangor Parks and Rec is asking each team to come up with a fun and original team name.

Registration before April first is $25 per person.

You can get more information and register at http://www.bangorparksandrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=28690