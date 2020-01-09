Registration now open for 27th annual Polar Bear Dip

Jumping in the water this time of year is not recommended, but what if it's for charity?

That's the case for the 27th annual Polar Bear Dip put on by the Alfond Youth and Community Center.

It's set for February 9th at Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, and coincides with the Maine Pond Hockey Classic.

The dip raises money for at-risk kids in Central Maine.

Those who take the plunge are in for a number of prizes, awards and, most of all, fun.

"With the pond hockey tournament and with the lake right there and with all the fun stuff going on, it's been our best location yet," said Crista Lavenson, AYCC's Director of Advancement. "We've done it for five years there, and it's a really good time."

Registration is now open.

You can visit ClubAYCC.org (Special Events tab) for details.