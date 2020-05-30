Red's Eats in Wiscasset opens for 82nd summer season

Red's Eats in Wiscasset is open for business and ready to start its 82nd summer season despite the pandemic.

Deck seating is still off limits at Red's but that didn't deter dozens of people from ordering take out.

Their most popular options being the famous red hot dog and the Maine lobster roll.

Debbie Gagnon, the owner, says that after adopting so many new safety guidelines, she was moved by the turnout.

"This is very humbling, this is humbling. I never take it for granted, in fact I almost cried," said Gagnon.

All of the Red's employees under-go a health screening before going to work.

They have their temperatures taken and sign a form stating that they are not experiencing symptoms, and of course they are all wearing masks and gloves.

