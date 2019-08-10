Red hot dog festival is a big hit in Dexter

The red hot dog, a Maine specialty, was the focus of a festival in Dexter Saturday.

Sponsored by the Dexter Revitalization Committee, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival was an opportunity for people to see what the town had to offer.

There were vendors, food, and live music from a variety of bands.

Folks from all over the country came to the festival and volunteers were excited to show them some Maine hospitality.

"We enjoy all the vendors, the food, the red hot dog, absolutely!” says Sandy Graham, a volunteer. “And, people are happy, it brings people together in the community, which helps our town very much!"

The festival went until early in the evening, with a charity golf game planned to start at 8 am on Sunday.

