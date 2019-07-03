Red Cross hosts blood drives Wednesday

Every two seconds someone needs blood and the Red Cross is encouraging you to stop by a location near you and donate.

We teamed up with them for their summer blood drive in two locations.

Types A, B, and O are in critical need year-round.

The Red Cross tells us 3 out of 100 people in the united states donates blood.

"When people ask me how's the blood donation level at? I always respond it always has to be replenished if it doesn't get used it will eventually expire."

To make an appointment with a blood center near you, visit redcrossblood.org.