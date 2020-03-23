Red Sky Restaurant offers free lunch, delivered curbside

During the global pandemic, Red Sky Restaurant in Southwest Harbor is offering free lunch, delivered curbside.

They're calling it the "Schools-Out Lunch Project."

The head of the Pemetic School Lunch Program also works at Red Sky.

When both the school and restaurant closed, Red Sky started the program for the kids.

The owners say even though the daily free lunch is geared towards kids, everyone is welcome to enjoy it. and donations are accepted, but not expected.

James Lindquist, Chef & Co-Owner, Red Sky Restaurant, said, "We're a really tight community, and everybody always pulls together. It's not just me. It's everybody. It's what we do."

Red Sky says they'll continue the "Schools Out" program until the kids go back to school.