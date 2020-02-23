Red Knights Motorcycle Club hosts bake sale to help those affected by fires

A local motorcycle club was at the Bangor Mall Craft expo Saturday giving back to their community.

The Red Knights of Maine, Chapter VI out of Newport was there selling delicious treats, while helping out a great cause.

They were collecting money for their Firefighter Relief Fund.

That fund helps folks across Maine who have been impacted by fires.

Last year they raised more $4,000 to help families in need.

Rebecca Bouchard of the Red Knights of Maine, Chapter VI says, "We feel that is very important to give back to our community and give to those community members in our area that have lost their homes to fire, and that have lost their livelihood. We just really want to give back to Maine."

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club will be back at the expo on Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.

