Maine's famous red snappers are the focus of a festival in Dexter this weekend.

Thousands of red hot dog lovers will turn out for the annual Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Dexter Revitalization Committee.

There is live music, games, and a hot dog eating contest.

One of the main goals of the festival is to bring folks to the area.

Organizers tell us each year it's been a reunion of sorts.