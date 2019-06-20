Red Flag bill gets the green light

An alternative to the so-called Red Flag bill was signed into law by Governor Mills.

It allows police to take a person into protective custody if a medical professional agrees they pose a danger to themselves and others.

The individual would have to surrender their weapons temporarily. A hearing would take place within 14 days to decide if that person is eligible to have their firearms returned or held up to one year.

Governor Mills actually helped to craft the bill with the help of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine.

