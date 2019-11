There's a critical need for blood donors right now.

We caught up with folks donating at Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

It goes to area hospital, cancer centers for blood transfusions, emergency situations and more.

"It's an easy way for people to give back. You just come in. It's an hour of your time and you're potentially helping to save three people," said Beverly Austin, Donor Recruitment Associate with Red Cross Maine.

If you'd like to donate go to redcrossblood.org.