Red Cross seeking "superheroes"- specially printed t-shirt available for donors

if you're a fan of superheroes, you might want to think about giving blood.

The Red Cross has partnered with "Wonder Woman 1984."

They have an exclusive print of a t-shirt waiting for those who donate.

Anyone who donates now through the 8th can get one, while supplies last.

The Red Cross wants potential donors to feel at ease about the pandemic related safety measures they have in place.

"Right now, Red Cross is looking for folks to come in, to make an appointment to give blood. We're taking all kinds of great precautions to make sure that folks are safe when they come in to give blood and we are just encouraging folks to be our superheroes this summer," said Red Cross representative Caroline King.

While the need for blood is critical, they ask only those who are feeling healthy donate during this time.

You can visit their website to schedule an appointment.