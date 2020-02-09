Red Cross looking for donors, volunteers for community blood drives.

The Maine Community Cluster Program in Northern and Eastern Maine offers bigger blood drives in specific communities.

Every other month, blood drives are taking place is Calais on the third Wednesday of the month and on the third Thursday of the month in Machias.

Similar blood drives also rotate in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Caribou and Houlton.

Many already go to those communities to shop, visit the doctor or eat at restaurants. With the Community Cluster Program, donating blood can be a part of those trips, too.

Volunteers are needed to help with those blood drives. They can assist when donors come in, register them if they don't have an appointment and encourage them to come back in 56 days to donate, again.

The need for blood is constant, too, especially in the winter when weather may keep people from getting out. The goal is to collect 250 units a day in Maine.

You can find a blood drive near you by going to RedCrossBlood.org and typing in your zip code. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

When it comes to helping out, you can log on to RedCross.org and click on the Volunteer Connections tab.