Red Cross in need of blood

Almost 10,000 blood drives across the country have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

More than 150 of those blood drives were right here in Maine. Now, the Red Cross is turning to Mainers to help fill an urgent need.

They're starting a series of blood drives, in coordination with maine health, for the next 10 weeks. They will be held each Wednesday, starting on April 1st.

The Red Cross says it's not only a current need, but a critical one for the long- haul. They will not be accepting walk-ins., you need to make an appointment.

Go to redcross.org for more information.

