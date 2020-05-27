Red Cross in desperate need of blood donations

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations.

Officials want to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were paused due to COVID-19.

The organization is holding several upcoming blood drives across the state including one at the donation center in Bangor Friday.

According to staff, they are following the highest standards of safety including temperature checks, face coverings for donors and staff, and social distancing protocols.

Donors should schedule an appointment and are required to wear a face covering.

Healthy individuals who want to make an appointment can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:

Hancock

Ellsworth

6/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2743 Ellsworth, 317 High Street

_______________

Kennebec

Augusta

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway

6/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive

Gardiner

6/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faith Christian Church, 280 Brunswick Ave

Hallowell

5/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ice Vault of Maine Hallowell, 203 Whitten Road

Monmouth

5/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Monmouth United Methodist Church, 573 Route 135

Waterville

6/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Brien's Event Center, 375 Main St

Winthrop

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133

_______________

Knox

Owls Head

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Owls Head Community Building, 224 Ash Point Drive

Rockland

5/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Rockland, 335 Limerock Street

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Bernards Church, 150 Broadway

Rockport

5/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 116 Union St

6/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., YMCA, 116 Union St

_______________

Lincoln

Boothbay Harbor

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boothbay YMCA, 261 Townsend Avenue, Route 27

Damariscotta

5/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main Street

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mobius, 319 Main Street

_______________

Penobscot

Bangor

5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

6/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

6/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Marys Church, 768 Ohio Street

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

6/5/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

6/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

6/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bangor Blood Donation Center, 900B Hammond Street

Corinna

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Corinna UMC, 16 Dexter Rd

Hampden

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hampden, Canoe Club Rd

Orono

6/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Black Bear Inn and Conference Center, 4 Godfrey Drive

_______________

Somerset

Skowhegan

5/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Steelworkers Union Hall, 653 Waterville Rd

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Skowhegan Elks Lodge, 21 Silver Street

_______________

Waldo

Belfast

6/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane

6/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.