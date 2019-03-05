Red Cross heroes honored

The Red Cross honoring those who go above and beyond for their community Tuesday.

The Central and Midcoast Maine chapters hosting the sixteenth annual Real Heroes award breakfast in Lewiston.

The "Lifesaving Award" went to Andrew Banow of Rockport.

Last summer, Banow was at the Rockland Municipal Fish Pier where he saw lobsterman Gary Kenney with feet were sticking up out of the water, his wet clothes were pulling him down and he was struggling to keep his face out of the water.

Banow raced toward Kenney, who didn't know how to swim, Banow then grabbed the lobsterman's hand and pulled him into his own skiff.

When I got to him his whole torso was underwater, and his legs seems to be up in his skiff. He was white as a sheet, he was really uh... he said, I thought I was a gonner, that's what he said.

The awards go to local heroes ,some first responders, others simply caring neighbors who are making a difference.

