Working smoke detectors helped four people get out of a Bangor house fire safely Wednesday evening.

(MGN)

Fire crews were called to Nelson Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials say when they arrived smoke was coming from the home.

We're told the damage was contained to the second floor of the house.

No one was hurt.

There's no word yet on a cause.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the 6 people affected.