Red Cross helping those affected by Dexter Fire

A fire at an apartment building in Dexter has displaced several people.

It happened on Grove Street Friday afternoon.

Dexter's Fire Chief, Matt Connor, said it started in one of the rooms there.

Officials credit a fast response for helping them to get the fire under control quickly.

No one was hurt.

Power was cut to the building and the Red Cross is helping those affected.

They believe the cause is electrical, but the Fire Marshal's Office will be on the scene Monday to investigate.