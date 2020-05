Six people are without a home after a fire in Dexter.

It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon on the Dunn Road.

Officials say it started in a camper and spread to home causing extensive damage.

Dexter’s Fire Chief says they believe a candle caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

The camper, which the chief says he was told someone was living in, is a total loss.

A nearby trailer was also damaged.

The red cross is helping those affected.