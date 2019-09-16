Red Cross helping 10 displaced by Farmington explosion

The American Red Cross of Maine is expressing its condolences to those who lost Capt. Michael Bell of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department and is working with affected community members in the aftermath of Monday’s explosion.

Red Cross disaster responders are working with 10 people displaced by the explosion to ensure their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials are met. They will remain in contact with them to provide community referrals as they begin their road to recovery.

The Red Cross is also making its casework, disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care services to community members who seek it in connection with Monday’s disaster.

The Red Cross worked closely with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Franklin County Emergency Agency to coordinate its support services in this response. They will continue to coordinate with emergency management partners on additional needs.

The American Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.

