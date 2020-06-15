Red Cross begins testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Blood donations to the American Red Cross are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Company officials say this goes for testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations this summer.

It may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

They say those who have recently donated and missed the beginning of the new testing can donate again after eight weeks.

They hope this will give donors some peace of mind when it comes to COVID-19.

It can also be a way to help with an experimental treatment that some doctors are using.

"We've been collecting convalescent plasma with the help of our donors and just over a matter of weeks we've been able to collect and disseminate thousands of convalescent plasma donations so that has been just tremendous in helping people still fighting the disease," said Mary Brant with the American Red Cross.

They encourage folks to donate saying there is always a need for blood, especially now as elective surgeries start to resume.

They also want to assure people cleaning and safety protocols are in place in each donation location.