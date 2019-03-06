Red Cross Teams up with Game of Thrones for "Bleed for the Throne" Drive

The popular HBO show Game of Thrones is partnering with the American Red Cross for a nationwide "Bleed for the Throne" blood drive.

It's from one to six tomorrow at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

Donors will be entered to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones in New York.

There will also be free t-shirts and other giveaways.

WKIT 100.3 is also partnering with the Red Cross for the drive and offering the chance to win an autographed Stephen King book.

WKIT promotion director Jen Hansen says the radio station has been promoting the drive on all platforms.

"It's just always a great cause to show up and donate and it's great to be a part of something like game of thrones."

You can make an appointment through the American Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Walk in donors are also welcome.

