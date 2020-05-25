Red Cloak Tours to offer 'tele-tours' for the upcoming season

Red Cloak Tours is the largest walking-tour company in Maine, offering guided, haunted, and historical tours in nine different towns across the state, including Camden and Bar Harbor.

Because of the state's social distancing guidelines, Red Cloak will be offering "tele-tours' at least to start the guided-tour season.

The private tours will still be live for groups of ten or less, but instead of the guide being there with you in person, she'll be guiding you via phone.

Red Cloak Tours says they're hoping the tele-tours bring the same experience to their guests, with maybe even a little added flexibility.

"They take it at their pace," said Sally Lobkowitz, owner of Red Cloak Tours. "They can pick the day they want to go, they can pick the time they want to go. I'm going to be open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. So, if they want to take a 'Secrets of Bar Harbor' tour at 8 in the morning, we can do that."

