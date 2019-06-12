Recovery center holds art show in Bangor

We stopped by an art showcase in Bangor Friday afternoon.

The "Together Place", a peer run recovery center, had works of art and poetry on display.

They say creative expression can have a positive impact on folks with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Executive Director of the Together Place Sean Faircloth says that "Utilizing a creative process in addition to the mental health and substance abuse type of groups that we offer every weekday here at "Together Place" we also offer these creative writing groups and groups that involve fine arts and today is just sort of a celebration of all the success we've had that. We are welcoming the public in to see the art work and hear the poetry."

The together place is next to the Bangor YMCA on Second Street.

All of their programs are free and they're always looking for volunteers.

To find out more visit their Facebook page.

