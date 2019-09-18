Recovery benefit planned for Old Town native who was injured overseas

In July, we shared a story of an injured nurse from Old Town asking for help getting back to the United States after she and a friend were injured in an ATV crash.

Duska Sturrup was in Greece when it happened.

She broke many bones, including a pelvis.

Duska is now home in the care of her family and is recovering well.

Over the past few months, she's received an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

When we last spoke with her family, they told us how costly it would be to get her back home.

To help with medical expenses, they're holding a recovery benefit on Sunday.

Her sister hopes this event will also be a reunion of sorts.

"Obviously first and foremost it's a fundraiser and that's our ultimate goal. But, we also kind of want to celebrate a little bit that she's doing as well as she is, and that she's home,” said Duska’s sister, Kyla Harrison.

The benefit will be at the Old Town American Legion Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

There will be a lottery and cash raffle, an auction too.

If you can’t make it and want to donate, you can visit her GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-duska-home

