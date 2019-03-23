Recovery Coaches get training in Bangor

The Bangor Area Recovery Network kicked off their Recovering Coach training classes Saturday.

The C. C.A.R Recovery Coach Academy provides intensive training to provide individuals with the skills needed to guide, mentor and support anyone who would like to enter into or sustain long-term recovery from an addiction to alcohol or drugs.

Organizers said there is more to the job than just providing informational guidance.

“You're helping somebody walk through an experience that you have some sort of experiential knowledge in or knowledge of the process at least,” said B.A.R.N. Peer Support and Recovery Coach Robert Fickett. “And you're a motivator, a cheerleader, a broker of resources to them. Help them navigate those resources sometimes, and help them overcome any obstacle or barriers that might be in that path.”

The class registration fee was $200, but was waived if attendees chose to become a BARN Volunteer Recovery Coach after finishing the workshop. For more information on how to get involved with BARN, you can check out their facebook page.