Recovery Coach Academy coming to Waldo County

Last week, Governor Mills signed an executive order to address the state's opiate problem.

As part of that order, she's supporting the training of 250 recovery coaches.

Next month, there will be a training in Belfast open to the public for those who want to learn the skills necessary to mentor others through the recovery process.

"We're ramping up to really take advantage of these new initiatives and hopefully enhance treatment options," said John Fitzgerald of Volunteers of American Northern New England.

For the past few months, Volunteers of America Northern New England and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office have been working to tackle substance abuse in the community.

They're now recruiting volunteers to train to become a recovery coach.

"The more people that are available to help and assist people, I think the better the outcomes will be," said Fitzgerald.

John Fitzgerald is a Substance Use Treatment Coordinator and works at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center.

They've partnered with Healthy Acadia to hold a Recovery Coach Academy next month.

Those who participate in the 30-hour training will leave with the knowledge and skills needed to help others in recovery.

"It really prepares people for what they will encounter with people in recovery, pursuing recovery, and it helps them deal with some of that ambivalence that is part of that transitional treatment piece," explained Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says 20 people have signed up so far.

"That'll be twenty more people in the community that can be resource brokers and guides for people in recovery," he said.

Megan Colcord has been through the training and has served as a Recovery Coach for a few months now.

She hopes to help others in their recovery while eliminating the stigma sometimes associated with addiction. She believes this training will help with that.

"Breaking it down and having conversations about what drug addiction looks like and what it looks like when you're in active use, and what it looks like when you're in long-term recovery, if people could have healthy conversations about that, I think it would really break down the stigmas that people might not know," said Colcord.

Colcord says she's happy Governor Mills is addressing the problem and that the program itself will grow.

"I'm hoping that in the end of that, too, that mental health piece will be met along with her plan for meeting addiction because really the focus is getting people well," she said.

Recovery Coach Academy takes place march 12th through 15th in Belfast from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The cost to attend is $200.

For more information head to: https://healthyacadia.org/ or contact denise@healthyacadia.org or terri@healthyacadia.org.