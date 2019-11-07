BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recovery Boys is now being screened across several cities in Maine.
Director of the film Elaine McMillion Sheldon was a special guest during TV5 Morning News on Thursday. She spoke to Brian Sullivan about where and when all the screenings will be taking place.
To view the full schedule and details for each screening, visit http://bit.ly/points_north.
All the screening events across the state are free and open to the public.
Recovery Boys, a focus on the opioid crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recovery Boys is now being screened across several cities in Maine.