Recovering and surviving the holidays

The holidays can be stressful for anyone. Finances, family issues, travel.

But it can be particularly difficult for folks in recovery.

Executive Director of the Bangor Area Recovery Network or BARN, Bruce Campbell says, "Our culture has a lot of events that typically support consumption of substances, particularly alcohol during the holidays."

From work parties to family gatherings, there is added pressure to partake.

Those early in recovery are sometimes hesitant to inform those around them of their struggle.

Recovery specialists at The BARN say it's important to have a back-up plan.

Campbell says, "If things start to get a little sketchy, they call someone or they get in their car and leave."

But that's not always easy when you're traveling, which is where social media can come in handy.

Campbell says, "There are closed Facebook groups where people in recovery can gather wherever they are. They can reach out and access peer support now in a way that was never possible before."

If your family is a big support in your recovery, a conversation about an alcohol or substance-free party could make a difference.

Campbell says, "Increased alcohol consumption is not a prerequisite to enjoying the holidays."

But if that's not possible, experts say it's better to just walk away.

Campbell says, "Part of you wants to be there. You love these people. But if it becomes unsafe they need to know, I love you but I've got to go."

Places like The BARN also increase their outreach during the holidays.

Campbell says, "We hunker down and we realize that this can be a very very difficult time for people and so it's a time where we really amp up the support. We offer a safe place to be."

BARN offers all sorts of events throughout the holiday season to support folks in recovery and their families.

To learn more or to view a schedule visit bangorrecovery.org.