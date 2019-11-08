Recount takes place Friday after close city council race in Ellsworth

A recount took place Friday in Ellsworth after a close city council race.

Three seats were up for grabs.

Robert Miller and Michelle Kaplan were the top vote getters.

Marc Blanchette won the third seat by a margin of 20 votes over Gene Lyons.

City officials say after the recount, the only thing that changed was Lyons had two extra votes, not enough to change the results.

Next Tuesday, there will also be a recount in Bucksport where James Morrison won a town council seat by a single vote over Robert Carmichael Junior.