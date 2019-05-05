Records of suicide attempts at juvenile prison to be shared

Maine has agreed to turn over records of suicide attempts at the state's only juvenile detention facility.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Maine Department of Corrections agreed to hand over the records to an advocacy group, Disability Rights Maine. A lawsuit alleges the department was improperly withholding records as the group investigates complaints about neglect and suicide attempts.

A judge on Tuesday approved an agreement that the state will provide the records with a signed release from a parent, guardian or an adult who was a former resident.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said he's bringing together a working group to reconsider Maine's options for incarcerating minors.

