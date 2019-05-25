Records fall at PVC Large School Track Championships

We're into championship track meet season, with of the big ones coming Saturday, and records were falling on the track and in the field at Old Town.

The big story of the afternoon was Emma Hargreaves of Old Town who broke a 36-year-old record in the shot put. She put her shot 44’ 10.5 “- shattering the old mark by Orono's Diane LeClair by almost seven inches. She was a little excited about it.

“This is the throws I've been looking for all season,” Hargreaves said. “I fouled a throw similar to the ones I had today and was very angry last meet but I finally did it. I finally did it in competition.”

The sprints some familiar faces girls 100 Meter Hurdles. It was Brewer's Morgan Honey edging teammate Hannah Hopkins, as the Witches go a snagged first and second place.

In the boys, 110 Meter High Hurdles Zach Beaton set a record; 14.72 seconds. The future UMaine hurdler was excited with the result.

Boys 100 Meter Dash saw Bangor's Landyn Francis taking the event in 11.43 seconds.

On the girl's side, Marilyn Sawyer came in just ahead of Bangor's Celia de Diego Garcia

The boys 4x100 went to Nick Letourneau, Zack Fostun, Elijah Veilleux and Wayne Dorr, with a time of 45.21 seconds in a win for the Old Town boys

And it was another big record-setting day for a freshman from Old Town. Izabelle Trefts broke the record by almost seven seconds, with a time of 7 minutes 34.55 seconds, and she was confident she could do it because she's been doing it for a long time.

“(I’ve) been doing it since I was 5,” Trefts said. “It's pretty much what I do. I beat the record which was 7:40 before, and I've had 7:33 before, so I was just hoping for it. But it feels great to have beaten it.”

They hope to continue their success at the state meets and we'll have you covered with all of that next Saturday evening.

