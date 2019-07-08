Records: Former Maine governor visited DC 5 times in 2018

Records show Maine's former Republican governor spent all or part of at least 80 days outside of the state in 2018.

The Portland Press Herald reports the newspaper has obtained the former governor's 2018 calendar, along with hundreds of pages of records related to his travel that year.

Former Gov. Paul LePage did not make his daily schedule public ahead of time, unlike his Democratic predecessor.

The records show LePage was in central Florida, where he and his wife own a home, on at least 39 day of those days.

LePage took five trips to Washington, D.C., to visit Trump administration officials.

His last year in office also included a $33,000 trade mission to the Balkan nation of Montenegro.

His spokeswoman didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.