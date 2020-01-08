Recommendations approved to increase salary for governor, lawmakers and judges

A Maine commission has recommended increasing the compensation for the governor, lawmakers and judges. The State Compensation Commission made the recommendations in a report approved Monday. The Portland Press Herald reports that the governor's salary has been $70,000 since 1987. The proposed increase would be to $130,000. The commission says that the governors salary is “embarrassingly low” and makes Maine an outlier compared to the rest of the country. According to data compiled by the National Center for State Courts, Maine Supreme Court justices are paid less than their peers in every state.