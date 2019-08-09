Recently passed Bangor teacher leaving legacy of caring

42-year-old Kristen "Krissy" Miner was a first grade teacher at Downeast Elementary School in Bangor passed away on Sunday due to heart failure.

Now her family is looking to raise money to buy school supplies for students who can't afford them.

The family is accepting donations to her GoFundMe page "Krissy's Backpack Project."

"She really was the type of person that was all in. She just had such a kind spirit about caring for children, especially children that maybe were in need of someone to be a champion for them," said Bangor's Superintendent Betsy Webb.

Miner's memorial service will be held next Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith.