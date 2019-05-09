Realty company participates in "Red Day"

Several businesses came out in Brewer Thursday to show support for the community.

For Keller Williams Realty, the second Thursday of May is dedicated to a day of service.

It's called "Red-Day" which stands for renew, energize, and donate.

Keller William’s Realty, ME Title, and Fairway Mortgage helped spruce up the athletic fields at Brewer High School.

They cleaned the dugouts, raked the field, cleared the leaves, and put up lining along the fence.

Keller Williams Realty, Robin Wellman, said, "The kids normally come out in the afternoon and the baseball team have to do it themselves. They'll be excited to come out and find out that the baseball field is ready to go."

A Keller Williams Realty Employee said their offices closed for the day to give back to the community they work and live in.