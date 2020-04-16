Realtors turn to technology for buying and selling of homes

Coronavirus is changing the way real estate operates in Maine.

While deemed an essential business, the industry has had to adapt to CDC guidelines and the stay-at-home order.

Agents are turning to technology, from using Facebook Live for virtual open houses, to having customers e-sign some documents.

According to ERA Dawson-Bradford in Bangor, sales for March slowed after a strong month in February...

But, with low interest rates enticing buyers, and high prices attracting sellers, there is still a demand agents have to keep up with...

<"We were in agreement with the governor that Shelter is An essential need. That we are able to continue our services, despite what's going on, has really helped a lot of people accomplish their needs for shelter, for finding a home. And we're able to do that safely and while following the guidelines provided by the state," said ERA Dawson Bradford realtor.

Realtors are required to wear gloves and shoe coverings while inside homes, even if they're just sharing on social media.

Once a potential buyer has expressed serious interest, they may be able to visit the property in-person.

That's if the seller has granted permission.