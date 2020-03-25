Realtors forced to adapt amid coronavirus restrictions

Important information for Mainers looking to buy or sell at house right now.

The Governor's Executive Order has changed the way the real estate market can operate, however as of Wednesday Real Estate has been deemed an "essential business."

No open houses - but using their best judgment and following CDC guidelines agents can continue to show homes..

Many agents are trying to get creative and use technology.

"Potentially hosting a virtual open house for a listing," said Quinn Agency agent Buffie Quinn. "Because it's a vacant property I will be able to go in and do a virtual showing of the property and maybe do it live on Facebook. We know lots of folks are at home and have some time if they weren't expecting to have. Now is a great time to be looking at property. We have to find ways to be more virtual then we have ever before."

Quinn adds that with mortgage rates very low - this is still a great time to buy.