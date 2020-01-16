Reality TV next for Somerville woman who creates art out of moose droppings

A Somerville woman who gained fame after her she started crafting art from moose droppings will soon have her own show on truTV.

We introduced you to Mary Winchenbach in September of 2018 when we caught up with her after one of her Facebook posts went viral.

"I get 5 bucks a turd for these things so I get jumping right up and down. I get excited when I see a turd."

The show will have the same title as Winchenbach's business, "Tirdy Works."

The unscripted sitcom will include her family.

Show producers say it will be a "hysterical inside look" at her unconventional business.