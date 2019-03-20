American Red Cross honors real heroes

Nine people were honored Wednesday in Brewer at the annual Red Cross Real Heroes Award breakfast.

Among the heroes recognized were three ordinary folks who saved a man's life at a local gym and two first responders from Dover-Foxcroft who rescued a woman from a burning car.

"You know it happened so fast and there were witnesses telling me that she was in the car and other bystanders trying to help, and I just ran down there trying to get to her," said Todd Lyford, former Sgt. at the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

We first brought you this story last July.

Chief Ryan Reardon and Sgt. Todd Lyford of the Dover-Foxcroft police department responded to a fiery crash.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Greeley's Landing Road for a report of a car that had crashed into the woods.

We're told the woman was trapped inside after plunging down a 25-foot embankment.

"Todd has a fire extinguisher, and I ran a couple, two or three fire extinguishers while Todd went to the passenger side and got her out of the car," explained Reardon.

Quick action from these men got the woman out of the car.

Now, they're being honored for their heroic efforts at the annual Real Heroes Breakfast.

"You hate to see anyone burn up in a vehicle, and we're just fortunate to be in that position to help her out and get her out of the car at the time," said Lyford.

Nine awards were given out to those who have performed extraordinary acts in their communities.

Reardon and Lyford, who now serves as Chief Deputy of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, received the First Responder Award.

Last summer, Reardon shared his thoughts with us on Lyford's actions that day.

"Heroic, Deserving of whatever he gets in accolades,"said Reardon.

Now that they're both being honored, they say they're thankful for the recognition.

"We respond to intense calls every day, but not every day does someone say "thank you." And, you know that's how I'm taking this," said Reardon.

Three other people were recognized for saving a man's life at Union Street Athletics Gym in Bangor last fall.

Melissa Amoroso of Newport, and Bobby Davis and Scott Kahkonen of Bangor, jumped into action when the man needed CPR and other assistance.

All three say they had the experience and knew what they needed to do.

"I've seen this my entire life. 33 years, so it was just like second nature to me," explained Davis.

They say they don't really feel like heroes, but they're glad they were there at the right time.

"It's an honor, but at the same time, we were doing what everyone else would do if they were put in that situation," said Kahkonen.

To see a full list of this year's real heroes visit: https://www.redcross.org/local/maine.html.